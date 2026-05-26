BC Lions Single-Game Tickets Go on Sale to General Public at 10:00 am

Published on May 26, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - With the 2026 regular season drawing closer, BC Lions single-game tickets for games at Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place go on sale today at 10:00 am.

Single-game tickets start at $19 per seat, as we continue to make BC Lions home games the most affordable and entertaining option for families who love football.

Single-game tickets can be purchased HERE.

The squad returns to our Downtown home on Saturday, July 25 against the Toronto Argonauts. We begin our Summer Series with a bash like no other, as a section of Robson St. will turn into a giant Pool Party. The massive pre-game party also features free barbeque and the $5 beers will be available ALL GAME LONG.

More info: Summer Series: Real Football Is Back.

The second wave of home game themes is Friday Night Lions, beginning with Orange Rush on Friday, September 25 against the Saskatchewan Roughriders. We give our annual Orange Shirt Day Game a special new look by transforming our home into a Sea of Orange.

More info: Friday Night Lions: When the Weather Gets Cool, The Party Heats Up.

BC Lions Season Tickets are available for purchase HERE. Fans can enjoy some new Premium Seating options in 2026, including our Terrace Club and Tunnel Club that give fans a unique game day viewing experience.

Don't miss out on another exciting season of BC Lions football!







Canadian Football League Stories from May 26, 2026

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