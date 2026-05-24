Tiger-Cats Announce 2026 Lineup for the Stipley Stage Presented by Forty Creek Whisky

Published on May 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats are excited to announce the 2026 Stipley Stage lineup, presented by award-winning Forty Creek Whisky, featuring a talented group of local and regional musical acts set to perform throughout the 2026 Canadian Football League season at Hamilton Stadium.

Returning for its third season as a perennial favourite on Tiger-Cats gamedays, the Stipley Stage will once again serve as the soundtrack to Tiger-Cats season, delivering live pre-game and halftime entertainment in the stadium's vibrant south-end social space.

Also returning in 2026 is the Stipley Stage Battle of the Bands, an initiative designed to spotlight and support emerging Canadian musical talent. Participating acts from Hamilton and surrounding regions will perform live throughout the season.

Launched in 2024 as part of the enhanced Stipley Experience, the Stipley Stage has become a staple of Tiger-Cats gamedays, featuring high-energy live performances in an open, 18,000-square-foot social space free to all fans in attendance. The Stipley Fan Zone also includes pre-game happy hour specials and Hamilton-inspired design elements, including twin 20-foot hammers and the venue's signature steam whistle.

"The Stipley Stage has become an important part of the Tiger-Cats gameday experience and a great platform to showcase local musical talent," said Kyle Lohnes, Vice President, Partnerships & Retail, Hamilton Sports Group. "Together with Forty Creek Whisky, we're excited to continue building an atmosphere that brings fans together and celebrates the energy and creativity of Hamilton and the surrounding community."

The 2026 Stipley Stage Battle of the Bands schedule is below:

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats will open the 2026 CFL season at Hamilton Stadium on Thursday, June 4 at 7:30 p.m. against the Montreal Alouettes in a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Final.

Tickets are available now at ticats.ca/tickets or by calling (905) 547-2287.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 24, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.