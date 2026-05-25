Tiger-Cats Sign Wide Receiver and Returner Isaiah Wooden Sr.

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American wide receiver and returner Isaiah Wooden Sr.

Wooden, 26, returns to Hamilton after a brief stint with the NFL's Cleveland Browns, where he signed in January 2026. The 5-9, 170-pound native of San Diego, California, appeared in 15 games with the Tiger-Cats over the 2024 and 2025 seasons, recording 45 kickoff returns for 1,185 yards and two touchdowns, while adding 38 punt returns for 570 yards and one touchdown, along with two special teams tackles. In 2025, he led the CFL in punt return average (15.0 yards) and ranked second in kickoff return average (26.3 yards).

"We're excited to have Isaiah back with our organization," said Orlondo Steinauer, President of Football Operations. "He's an explosive athlete who knows our environment, understands our expectations, and adds another dynamic piece to our roster."

"Isaiah is a great teammate and an elite returner," said Scott Milanovich, Head Coach. "I believe he is just scratching the surface of what he can contribute to our team. We are thrilled to bring him back to Hamilton."

Prior to joining Hamilton, Wooden spent time with the NFL's Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers following the 2024 NFL Draft. He also signed with the CFL's BC Lions before being released later that year.

Wooden played his final two collegiate seasons at Southern Utah University, where he recorded 100 receptions for 1,726 yards and 20 touchdowns while earning First-Team All-UAC honours in 2023. He began his collegiate career at Utah Tech University and Kent State University.

The following player has been moved to the retired list:

AMER - LB - Ryan Meed







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