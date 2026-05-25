Blue Bombers Release Two
CFL Winnipeg Blue Bombers

Blue Bombers Release Two

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Winnipeg Blue Bombers News Release


WINNIPEG, MB. - The Winnipeg Blue Bombers today announce the following transactions.

Released from roster:

American defensive back Shyheim Battle

American defensive back Robert Javier

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Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2026


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