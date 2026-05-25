You're on the Clock: All-New CFL Fantasy Turns Fans into Gms

Published on May 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Until now, the exclusive job of Canadian Football League (CFL) General Manager has been limited to nine select individuals. That changes today. Anyone from anywhere can now draft a team of CFL stars and build a championship contender from the comforts of home through the all-new CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet on CFL Game Zone.

"CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet is the perfect way to dive deeper into fandom. New fans can learn more about the league and their favourite players, while seasoned diehards can engage with our game like never before. Draft and build the perfect team and then each week, set your starting lineup and tune in to watch the action unfold!" said Commissioner Stewart Johnston.

Much like the celebrated hallmarks of Canadian football, CFL Fantasy will offer a unique experience compared to similar offerings from other leagues and platforms. The National Flex position adds a Canadian twist, likening roster construction for CFL Fantasy GMs to the jobs of their real-life counterparts, while ensuring Red and White representation and providing added exposure for Canadians in the league. Given the limited number of starting pivots, the QB Superflex position offers balance, allowing fans to slot in a wide receiver or running back into their lineups instead of a pivot.

Outside of those flairs of Canadiana, CFL Fantasy GMs will delve into the full experience of managing a team in the CFL. Create or join a league with four or six teams. Draft 13 CFL stars, including at least one Canadian to take full advantage of the National Flex position, then set a weekly lineup and go head-to-head across Weeks 1-16 of the CFL's regular season. Battle through the CFL Fantasy Playoffs from Weeks 17-19 to claim the ultimate bragging rights as league champion.

"theScore Bet is proud to be a launch partner, powering CFL Fantasy and providing fans a new way to get into the excitement all season long. In addition, theScore Bet will be creating custom betting markets based on fantasy rosters and launching new features designed specifically for CFL fans," said Justin Hergianto, Head of Marketing, PENN Interactive

In addition, the CFL and theScore Bet will collaborate on further enhancements, including the integration of live odds into the Fantasy game and the development of a more personalized and engaging user experience.

Each CFL Game Zone account that creates or joins a league earns an entry into a draw for a trip for two to the 113th Grey Cup in Calgary on Sunday, November 15, including tickets, flights and accommodations. The all-new CFL Fantasy joins CFL Game Zone's slate of free-to-play offerings, products and contests, to engage and entertain fans.

CFL GAME ZONE - 2026 OFFERINGS

CFL Fantasy presented by theScore Bet - The league's all-new flagship online offering. Gain the full CFL GM experience - draft a team, propose blockbuster trades, scour the free agent market, set lineups and compete for championship glory.

CFL Weekly Fantasy - The classic CFL experience returns. Each week, select a new squad under the salary cap and earn your way to the top of the leaderboard.

CFL Season Predictor - Gaze into the crystal ball and predict how the upcoming season will play out.

CFL Team Picker presented by Tourism Yukon - The ultimate companion to find a club to call your own.

CFL Pick 'Em presented by Old Dutch - Select winners from the week's matchups for prizes, courtesy of the Official Crunch of the CFL.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 25, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.