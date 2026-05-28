Hamilton Tiger-Cats Announce Musical Lineup for 2026 Season Opener

Published on May 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the club's opening night musical lineup for the 2026 Canadian Football League season opener presented by FirstOntario Credit Union on Thursday, June 4 at Hamilton Stadium.

Hamilton native and singer-songwriter Terra Lightfoot will headline the halftime performance presented by Tourism Hamilton in celebration of Hamilton as a City of Music and one of Ontario's premier live music destinations, with special guest Patrick Pentland from Canadian rock band, Sloan.

Kingston-based Eddy and the Dirty Boys will bring their high-energy rock sound to the Stipley Fan Zone with a pre-game performance on the Stipley Stage presented by Forty Creek Whisky.

Additional opening night performances will include DJ Prod Beenie performing at the Coors Original Bar and stadium-wide music throughout the evening from DJ Caprio.

Returning for its third season, the Stipley Stage presented by Forty Creek Whisky continues to feature live pre-game and halftime performances from local and regional musical acts throughout the CFL season at Hamilton Stadium. The full 2026 lineup, announced earlier this month, features a diverse group of performers from across Ontario.

The Tiger-Cats open the 2026 CFL season against the Montreal Alouettes in a rematch of the 2025 Eastern Final on Thursday, June 4. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET at Hamilton Stadium.

Fans can purchase tickets at ticats.ca/tickets.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 28, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.