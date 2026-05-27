Tiger-Cats to Induct Legendary Running Back Troy Davis into Wall of Honour

Published on May 27, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Alumni Association (HTCAA) are proud to announce that legendary running back Troy Davis will be inducted into the Wall of Honour at Hamilton Stadium on October 9.

Davis, who suited up for the Tiger-Cats from 2001 to 2005, will be formally honoured during a special halftime ceremony when the Tiger-Cats host the Edmonton Elks. His name will join the prestigious group of Wall of Honour inductees on the west facade of Hamilton Stadium.

"Troy Davis left a lasting mark on the Hamilton Tiger-Cats record book and on an entire generation of fans," said Scott Mitchell, CEO and Managing Partner of Hamilton Sports Group. "His accomplishments on the field, highlighted by one of the greatest rushing seasons in franchise history, make him incredibly deserving of this honour and permanent recognition on the Wall of Honour."

Davis established himself as one of the most dominant running backs in franchise history during his five seasons in Hamilton, becoming the club's all-time leader in rushing attempts (1,053), rushing yards (5,296), and 100-yard rushing games (18). A focal point of the Tiger-Cats offence, he led the team in rushing in four consecutive seasons from 2002 to 2005 and recorded three 1,000-yard rushing campaigns.

His most memorable season came in 2004 when he delivered the greatest rushing performance in franchise history, recording 324 carries for 1,628 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns. That season, Davis led the CFL in rushing attempts, rushing yards and rushing touchdowns, earning All-CFL honours and setting single-season franchise records for rushing attempts and rushing yards.

Davis was named to the East All-CFL team in 2002, 2003 and 2004, while also earning CFLPA All-Star recognition in 2004. He was twice named the Tiger-Cats nominee for the CFL's Most Outstanding Player award.

Among his many accomplishments, Davis set a single-game franchise record with 233 rushing yards against the Toronto Argonauts on September 6, 2004, in one of the most memorable Labour Day Classic performances in Tiger-Cats history.

The Wall of Honour is the highest individual recognition a Hamilton Tiger-Cats alumnus can receive and is based on rigorous criteria determined by a committee of representatives from the club, the HTCAA, local media, and the TigerTown Council.

"Few players in franchise history carried the offence the way Troy Davis did," said Sandy Beveridge, President of the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Alumni Association. "Week after week, he delivered with unbelievable toughness and consistency. He was a great teammate and the greatest running backs our organization has ever seen."

Davis will become the 31st inductee into the Wall of Honour, joining the likes of Angelo Mosca, Garney Henley and Danny McManus.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats Wall of Honour Ceremony

The Wall of Honour game will be played on Friday, October 9 when the Tiger-Cats host the Edmonton Elks. Tickets are now available and can be purchased at Ticats.ca/tickets and Ticketmaster.ca or by calling (905) 547-2287.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 27, 2026

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