Tiger-Cats Shuffle Roster

Published on May 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today.

The following players have been added to the practice roster:

AMER - DB - Zamari Walton

AMER - RB - Nahree Biggins

AMER - WR - Jaelen Gill

AMER - DL - De'Jon Benton

AMER - DL - Brian Ugwu

AMER - LB - Craig Young

NAT - DB - Ronan Horrall

NAT - OL - Brayden Szeman

NAT - DL - Aamarii Notice

NAT - DB - Jake Nitychoruk

NAT - OL - Jakub Szott

GLB - P - Nick Haberer

GLB - TE - Jevoni Robinson

The following players have been released:

AMER - DB - Kaleb Ford-Dement

AMER - WR - Xavier Malone

AMER - DB - Zyon Gilbert

AMER - DB - Cameron Stone

AMER - OL - Temi Ajirotutu

AMER - DB - Stephen Douglas

AMER - OL - Julian Pearl

AMER - DB - Jordan Kwiatkowski

AMER - WR - JerJuan Newton

AMER - RB - Avery Morrow

AMER - DL - Caiden Woullard

AMER - DB - Cameron Bergeron

AMER - WR - Moochie Dixon

AMER - WR - Blayne Taylor

AMER - RB - Trent Battle

AMER - WR - Kyrese Rowan

AMER - OL - Eric Lofton

NAT - LB - Marc Rondeau

NAT - DL - Kene Onyeka

NAT - DL - Ty Anderson

NAT - DL - Kyler Laing

NAT - OL - Riley Schick

NAT - K - Zachary Copeland







Canadian Football League Stories from May 31, 2026

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