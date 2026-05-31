Tiger-Cats Shuffle Roster
Published on May 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced the following transactions today.
The following players have been added to the practice roster:
AMER - DB - Zamari Walton
AMER - RB - Nahree Biggins
AMER - WR - Jaelen Gill
AMER - DL - De'Jon Benton
AMER - DL - Brian Ugwu
AMER - LB - Craig Young
NAT - DB - Ronan Horrall
NAT - OL - Brayden Szeman
NAT - DL - Aamarii Notice
NAT - DB - Jake Nitychoruk
NAT - OL - Jakub Szott
GLB - P - Nick Haberer
GLB - TE - Jevoni Robinson
The following players have been released:
AMER - DB - Kaleb Ford-Dement
AMER - WR - Xavier Malone
AMER - DB - Zyon Gilbert
AMER - DB - Cameron Stone
AMER - OL - Temi Ajirotutu
AMER - DB - Stephen Douglas
AMER - OL - Julian Pearl
AMER - DB - Jordan Kwiatkowski
AMER - WR - JerJuan Newton
AMER - RB - Avery Morrow
AMER - DL - Caiden Woullard
AMER - DB - Cameron Bergeron
AMER - WR - Moochie Dixon
AMER - WR - Blayne Taylor
AMER - RB - Trent Battle
AMER - WR - Kyrese Rowan
AMER - OL - Eric Lofton
NAT - LB - Marc Rondeau
NAT - DL - Kene Onyeka
NAT - DL - Ty Anderson
NAT - DL - Kyler Laing
NAT - OL - Riley Schick
NAT - K - Zachary Copeland
Canadian Football League Stories from May 31, 2026
- Elks Announce Roster Moves Ahead of CFL Regular Season - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Pare Roster - B.C. Lions
- Tiger-Cats Shuffle Roster - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Tiger-Cats Sign American DB Devodric Bynum - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Argonauts Trim Roster - Toronto Argonauts
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