Argonauts Trim Roster
Published on May 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Toronto Argonauts News Release
TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:
Released:
LB Aaron Casey
DB Akili Arnold
WR Andre Miller
QB Anthony Guercio
OL Anthony Vandal
LS Christopher Liberta
OL Cole DeMagistris
WR Dimitri Stanley
DB Ed Woods
OL Frank Vreugdenhil
DL Greg Reaves
LB Jalen Rayam
OL John Bosse
LB Jordan Pollard
RB Jyran Mitchell
OL Marcus Harper II
WR Marcus Rogers
K Nathan Walker
RB Peyton Logan
OL Philip Wilder
DL Quincy Robinson
WR Quincy Skinner Jr.
WR SeVonne Rhea
WR Tyriq Quayson
DB Tyshon Blackburn
OL Victor Olaniran
DB Vincent Gray
Added to PR:
DB Alex Teubner
OL Anim Dankwah
DB Anthony Wilson
DL Denzel Daxon
LB James Neal
DL Jason Compoh
K/P Reed Martin
OL Rush Reimer
WR Soloman Davis
DB Theran Johnson
WR Tristan Ready
WR Tyler Kahmann
RB Weagbe Mombo
Canadian Football League Stories from May 31, 2026
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- Lions Pare Roster - B.C. Lions
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- Tiger-Cats Sign American DB Devodric Bynum - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Argonauts Trim Roster - Toronto Argonauts
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