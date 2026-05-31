Argonauts Trim Roster

Published on May 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the following transactions today:

Released:

LB Aaron Casey

DB Akili Arnold

WR Andre Miller

QB Anthony Guercio

OL Anthony Vandal

LS Christopher Liberta

OL Cole DeMagistris

WR Dimitri Stanley

DB Ed Woods

OL Frank Vreugdenhil

DL Greg Reaves

LB Jalen Rayam

OL John Bosse

LB Jordan Pollard

RB Jyran Mitchell

OL Marcus Harper II

WR Marcus Rogers

K Nathan Walker

RB Peyton Logan

OL Philip Wilder

DL Quincy Robinson

WR Quincy Skinner Jr.

WR SeVonne Rhea

WR Tyriq Quayson

DB Tyshon Blackburn

OL Victor Olaniran

DB Vincent Gray

Added to PR:

DB Alex Teubner

OL Anim Dankwah

DB Anthony Wilson

DL Denzel Daxon

LB James Neal

DL Jason Compoh

K/P Reed Martin

OL Rush Reimer

WR Soloman Davis

DB Theran Johnson

WR Tristan Ready

WR Tyler Kahmann

RB Weagbe Mombo







Canadian Football League Stories from May 31, 2026

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