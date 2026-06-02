Argos Ink OL Kendall Randolph

Published on June 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced the team has signed American OL Kendall Randolph.

Randolph (6'5"/303lbs) played 24 games over the last two seasons with Winnipeg after a stint with the Seattle Seahawks during the 2023 offseason. The Alabama native played 52 games over six years (2017-2022) at the University of Alabama, helping the Crimson Tide win the national championship in 2021.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 2, 2026

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