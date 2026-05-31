Tiger-Cats Sign American DB Devodric Bynum

Published on May 31, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American defensive back Devodric Bynum.

Bynum, 27, appeared in 19 regular season games over two seasons with the Edmonton Elks (2024-25), recording 40 defensive tackles, five interceptions and one forced fumble. The 5-11, 186-pound native of Dallas, Texas, was signed by the Calgary Stampeders as a free agent earlier this year.

Collegiately, Bynum played 43 games over four seasons at University of Alabama at Birmingham (2019-22). He registered 60 career tackles (47 solo), 7.5 tackles for loss, two sacks, two forced fumbles and 15 passes defended with the Blazers.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 31, 2026

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