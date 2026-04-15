Stamps Sign Defensive Lineman
Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders have signed American defensive lineman Khairi Manns.
Khairi Manns
Defensive lineman
College: James Madison
Height: 6.02
Weight: 234
Born: June 20, 2001
Birthplace: New Rochelle, NY
American
Manns played his senior season (2024) at James Madison. Across 12 starts in 13 games for the Dukes, he made 70 tackles including 12.5 tackles for loss and recorded nine sacks, one forced fumble, two fumble recoveries and two pass breakups. He was James Madison's defensive lineman of the year and second-team all-Sun Belt Conference. His previous collegiate stops were at Colorado (2023) and Maine (2019-22).
In 2025, Manns attended rookie minicamp with the National Football League's New York Giants before joining the DC Defenders of the United Football League.
In a separate transaction, the Stampeders have released American receiver Melquan Stovall.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 15, 2026
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