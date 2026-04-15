Riders to Conclude Grey Cup Community Tour at FNUC Powwow this Sunday

Published on April 15, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







After a remarkable off season of celebrating and Grey Cup Community Tour that spanned close to 40 distinct Saskatchewan communities, the time has come to return the Grey Cup to the Canadian Football League.

This Sunday, April 19 the Grey Cup will make its final Grey Cup Community Tour Stop at the First Nations University of Canada's Spring Celebration Powwow, taking place at the Brandt Centre in Regina. Along with the Grey Cup, Gainer the Gopher and members of the 2025 Grey Cup Champion Roughriders will be in attendance from noon to 2 p.m.

"We've said all along this Grey Cup belongs to Saskatchewan, and the Community Tour brought that to life in a powerful way. Connecting with fans across the province has been deeply rewarding for our organization with each stop on the tour reminding us all over again who we play for," said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "As we return the Cup this weekend, we do so with a great deal of pride in what we accomplished together."

Since the Grey Cup Community Tour kicked off in Humboldt on February 7, the Grey Cup went on to visit another 36 communities including Nipawin, Melfort, James Smith Cree Nation, Prince Albert, Outlook, Weyburn, North Battleford, Meadow Lake, Assiniboia, Foam Lake, Fort Qu'Appelle, Davidson, Sasktoon, Buffalo Narrows, Ile-a-la-Crosse, Patuanak, Beauval, Pinehouse, Melville, Yorkton, Kerrobert, Kindersley, Rosetown, Elbow, Pangman, Oxbow, Estevan, Indian Head, Earl Grey, La Loche, Regina, Belle Plaine, Chaplin, Swift Current, Moose Jaw and La Ronge.

These communities do not include many special trips our players, coaches and staff were able to make with it when they spent personal time with Earl Grey's Trophy.

The Grey Cup Trophy will return to Saskatchewan on June 13 for the Championship banner unveiling at Mosaic Stadium. Single game tickets go on sale on May 1, but fans looking to secure their tickets to this very special moment in Rider history can do now so by purchasing the Watermelon pack, which is available at Riderville.com. This special ticket package pairs two of the best games of the season: The Home Opener and the Labour Day Classic.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 15, 2026

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