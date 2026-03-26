Roughriders' Corey Mace Is the CFL's Coach of the Year

Published on March 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club is proud to announce that Head Coach Corey Mace has been named the Canadian Football League's Coach of the Year following a Grey Cup championship season.

Mace led the Roughriders to the title in 2025, becoming just the fifth head coach in franchise history to guide the Club to a championship. The victory capped a remarkable season that saw Saskatchewan finish 12-6 and first overall in the CFL, establishing itself as one of the league's most complete teams.

"Corey leads with authenticity, consistency and a clear understanding of not only the team, but also the Saskatchewan Roughriders organization and our community," said Roughriders Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day. "From day one, he dedicated himself to bringing the Club its fifth Grey Cup championship, building strong relationships with our players and creating an environment where they can succeed. He's been outstanding for our organization and a key part of our success."

Under Mace's leadership, the Roughriders excelled in all three phases of the game, finishing first in: victories (12), fewest points allowed (346), rushing defence (76.0 yards allowed per game), opponent yards per rush (4.6), average time of possession (31:47) and kickoff return average (24.9).

The Club also ranked second in net offence (382.6 yards per game), passing efficiency (105.5), fewest sacks allowed (26) and interceptions (24), while placing in the top three across a wide range of key offensive and defensive categories.

Mace's 2025 campaign built on the strong foundation established in his first season with the Club, as his "go 1-and-0" mindset and family-first culture have helped shape a resilient and connected team identity that has resonated across Rider Nation.

In recognition of his leadership, Mace was named the West Division's top coach for the second consecutive season, earning the division's nomination for the league-wide honour in each of his first two years as a head coach.

Through two seasons, Mace has led the Roughriders to back-to-back playoff appearances, including a first-place finish and Grey Cup championship in 2025.

A Grey Cup champion as a head coach in 2025, Mace is now a four-time Grey Cup champion overall. He previously won as the defensive coordinator of the Toronto Argonauts in 2022 and with the Calgary Stampeders as both a player (2014) and coach (2018).

The Vancouver, B.C. native joined the Roughriders after two seasons (2022-23) as defensive coordinator in Toronto, where he led one of the league's top defences. Prior to that, he spent six seasons (2016-21) as defensive line coach with Calgary following the conclusion of his playing career. As a player, Mace appeared in 40 games with the Stampeders after three seasons in the NFL with the Buffalo Bills.







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