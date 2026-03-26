Roughriders Win Inaugural Ted Goveia Football Operations Award

Published on March 25, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders are honoured to be named the inaugural recipient of the Ted Goveia Football Operations Award.

Presented Wednesday night in Edmonton as part of the CFL's Coach of the Year celebration, the award honours a club's football operations department for excellence in scouting, player identification, roster building and leadership. In keeping with Ted Goveia's belief that teams are built collectively, the award recognizes a full department rather than an individual.

That collective effort was on full display in 2025 when the Roughriders' Football Operations department assembled a championship roster that captured the Grey Cup on Nov. 16 in Winnipeg. The Roughriders finished the season with the CFL's best record at 12-6 and secured the fifth title in franchise history.

Led by Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day, the Roughriders' Football Operations Department also includes Assistant General Manager and Director of Player Personnel Kyle Carson, Assistant General Manager Paul Jones, Director of Football Operations Jordan Greenly and Assistant Director of Player Personnel Larry Dean. The Player Personnel department is strongly supported by the hard work of the coaching staff, as well as the equipment, video analytics and health and medical staff.

"This is a proud moment for our organization and for Rider Nation," said Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "It recognizes the countless hours of hard work, preparation and belief required to assemble a professional football roster that can withstand adversity, finish atop the league and ultimately deliver a Grey Cup Championship. Being recognized in this way by peers across the league makes it especially meaningful. It reflects the high standard this group has set and the pride they take in representing our team, our fans and our province."

The Roughriders led the CFL with nine All-CFL selections: Jacob Brammer, Tevaughn Campbell, Logan Ferland, Jermarcus Hardrick, KeeSean Johnson, Micah Johnson, Rolan Milligan Jr., C.J. Reavis and Jameer Thurman.

Hardrick was named the league's Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, following Ferland's nomination as the West Division's finalist in 2024. Together, they anchored an offensive line that helped A.J. Ouellette rush for 1,222 yards - second in the CFL - while providing elite protection for quarterback Trevor Harris, who was not sacked in either the Western Final or the Grey Cup.

Harris led the league in completion percentage (73.6) and capped the season with a Grey Cup MVP performance, setting a championship-game record with an 85.2 completion rate. Samuel Emilus earned Most Valuable Canadian honours in the Grey Cup after a 10-catch, 108-yard performance.

Key additions in 2025 also played a major role in the team's success.

Campbell delivered an All-CFL season at cornerback after signing with Saskatchewan as a free agent, tying for the league lead with six interceptions while adding a league-best 205 interception-return yards.

Along the defensive line, Mike Rose, signed in February, started all 17 games, forming a dominant presence with Micah Johnson while extending his streak to five straight seasons with six or more sacks.

Rookie Payton Collins stepped into 12 starts and earned the team's Rookie of the Year honours, while first-round draft pick Ali Saad made an immediate impact, playing all 18 games and contributing along the defensive front.

Saskatchewan's depth proved critical throughout the season, with 11 different offensive linemen and 10 different receivers starting games, underscoring the strength and preparation of the roster.

With just over a month remaining before the Grey Cup, President and CEO Craig Reynolds extended O'Day through the 2028 season. O'Day, in turn, extended Head Coach Corey Mace through the same timeframe.

The Ted Goveia Football Operations Award is voted on by the football operations departments of all nine CFL clubs. Goveia, a respected leader in the Canadian football community, spent more than a decade in player personnel roles with Toronto, Winnipeg and Hamilton, winning three Grey Cups over his career.







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