Co-Op Community Zone Returns with $20 Rider Tickets

Published on March 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







Co-op and the Saskatchewan Roughriders Football Club are pleased to announce that the Co-op Community Zone and the most affordable ticket in Mosaic stadium are back!

Today at 10:00 a.m., Co-op members across Rider Nation will be able to purchase Co-op Community Zone tickets for 2026 Rider home games, for only $20 each. Labour Day tickets are available for just $30. With single game club tickets set to be released on May 1, Co-op members can secure their seats early by visiting their participating local Co-op.

"We're proud to bring back the Co-op Community Zone for the 2026 season," said Heather Ryan, FCL CEO. "Together with the Riders, we're excited to once again offer this affordable ticket option and provide more Co-op members and their families an opportunity to attend Rider home games together. This is more than just a section in a stadium; it represents an opportunity to give back to the people and communities who generously support us."

Entering its first full-season, the Co-op Community Zone looks to build on its initial success and further its commitment to provide value to Co-op members and Roughrider fans across the province. The designated area of nearly 2,000 seats will be made available for the entirety of the season and offer Co-op members affordable access to games, a positive game day experience and expand its community impact, both on and off the field.

"Game day at Mosaic Stadium is special because of the people who fill the stands," said Saskatchewan Roughriders President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "The Co-op Community Zone means more fans from across Saskatchewan can come together at Mosaic Stadium as we work towards another Grey Cup Championship. We're grateful to Co-op for their commitment to supporting Rider Nation and the communities we share."

Get your tickets at any participating local Co-op retailer across Saskatchewan and join the Zone, only at Co-op!







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