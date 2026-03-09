Riders Sign Former Cincinnati Offensive Lineman Dartanyan Tinsley

Published on March 9, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Dartanyan Tinsley.

Tinsley (6'4-320) signed with Cleveland as an undrafted free agent in 2025 and played in one NFL pre-season game with the Browns.

Collegiately, Tinsley spent two seasons (2020-21) at Kentucky Christian before transferring to Cincinnati. In three years (2022-24) with the Bearcats, he played in 30 games, starting in all 21 contests in his final two seasons.

Considered one of the top guards in the Big 12, Tinsley helped Cincinnati finish fifth in the nation in rushing (217 yards per game) in 2023. Cincinnati rushed for 200-plus yards in nine of its 13 games that season. In 2024, the Bearcats averaged 421 yards of total offence per game and boasted a 1,000-yard rusher (Corey Kiner) for the second season in a row.

Playing in his home state at Kentucky Christian, Tinsley was an All-Mid-South Conference Appalachian Division First-Team selection in back-to-back seasons. He also earned First-Team All-National Christian College Athletic Association recognition in his debut season with the Knights.







Canadian Football League Stories from March 9, 2026

Riders Sign Former Cincinnati Offensive Lineman Dartanyan Tinsley - Saskatchewan Roughriders

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.