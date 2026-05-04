Riders Add Four Ahead of Start of Rookie Camp

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have made the following roster moves:

SIGNED:

American long snapper Reed Hughes National defensive back Billy Jonas Pernier American defensive lineman Nathan Pickering National defensive back Carson Sombach

Hughes (6'2-228) spent the last six seasons (2020-25) at Auburn, suiting up for 37 games as a Tiger. The Arkansas native became the Tigers' full time long snapper in 2023 after joining the program as a walk-on and spending his early seasons as the backup. He went on to play 36 games at snapper and made five special teams tackles. As part of the field goal unit, Hughes assisted kicker Alex McPherson in going 20-for-23 on field goals (87%) and 35-for-35 on PAT in 2025.

Pernier (5'11-203) signs with the Roughriders as the reigning RSEQ Special Teams Player of the Year, after a stellar season as Laval's return specialist. Over eight games in 2025, he returned eight kicks 152 yards for an average of 22 yards per return. He also returned 14 punts for 135 yards and four missed field goals for 102 yards. On defence, he tallied 24 defensive tackles, one tackle for loss and two pass deflections.

The Cameroon native has spent four collegiate seasons at Laval (2022-2025), suiting up for 30 games for the Rouge et Or. He's registered a total of 65 defensive tackles, 24 special team tackles, one tackle for loss and four pass deflections. As a returner, he's recorded 28 kickoffs for 629 yards (22.5 yards per return average) and one touchdown, 14 punts for 135 yards (9.6 yards per return) and five missed field goals for 131 yards. He attended the 2026 CFL Invitational Combine, where he ran a 4.58 second 40-yard dash, ranking him in the top three amongst defensive backs, and in the top eight among all participants.

Pickering (6'4-305) signed with the Seattle Seahawks as an undrafted free agent in May of 2024, spending training camp with the team. He spent five collegiate seasons at Mississippi State (2019-2023), appearing in 51 games and starting 30. Over that time, he recorded 124 total tackles (49 solo), including 30 tackles for a loss, 13 sacks and one pass breakup. He appeared in 12 games (starting eight) as a senior, recording 44 tackles (including eight in one game), two sacks, 10 quarterback hurries and one fumble recovery. He participated in the East-West Shrine Bowl following the 2023 season.

Sombach (5'11-195) joins the Roughriders after a strong 2025 season with the Regina Rams that saw him named a U SPORTS Second-Team All-Canadian and a Canada West All-Star. The Regina native started at safety for his hometown team for all eight regular season games and both playoff games, earning 53 tackles, including one tackle for loss, nine pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick. He also earned two interceptions including a game-sealing 109-yard pick six in Week 2 - the longest interception return in University of Regina history and tied for the second longest in Canada West History. He attended the East-West Bowl in May of 2025 and participated in the 2026 CFL Combine where he placed sixth in the shuttle (4.19 seconds) and sixth in the 3-Cone drill (seven seconds).

In total, Sombach has played 36 games as a Ram over seven seasons (redshirting in 2019 and 2022), tallying 152 total tackles, including two tackles for loss, four interceptions (including two for touchdowns), 11 pass deflections, one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and one blocked kick.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026

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