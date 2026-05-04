RedBlacks Sign National Offensive Lineman Sean McEwen
Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has signed national offensive lineman Sean McEwen.
National offensive lineman Sean McEwen
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 295 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1993-06-27
HOMETOWN: Calgary, AB | SCHOOL: Calgary
"Sean is a competitor who will bring a veteran presence to our offensive line room," said Head Coach and General Manager Ryan Dinwiddie. "He's a champion who will contribute to what we're building on our offensive line and help set the standard for some of the young players we have in the building."
McEwen, 32, spent last season with the Saskatchewan Roughriders but did not suit up after suffering a torn ACL during training camp. The 6'1, 295-pound, Calgary, Alberta native has played 132 games over his eight seasons in the Canadian Football League with the Calgary Stampeders (2021-24) and Toronto Argonauts (2016-19). Throughout his career, McEwen has earned various accolades including two Grey Cups (2017, 25), All-CFL honours three times (2017, 21, 22), All-CFL West three times (2021-23) and All-CFL East (2017). The University of Calgary product was originally selected by the Argos in the first round, third overall in the 2015 CFL Draft.
Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026
- Elks Sign Five from 2026 Draft Class & More - Edmonton Elks
- Argos Add DL Denzel Daxon - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Sign National Offensive Lineman Sean McEwen - Ottawa RedBlacks
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- Tiger-Cats Sign Eight Selections from 2026 CFL Canadian and Global Drafts - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Roughriders Add Three PFC Junior Stars, U of S QB to Camp Roster - Saskatchewan Roughriders
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