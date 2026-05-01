RedBlacks Sign Seven
Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
SIGNED:
*Denotes 2026 CFL Canadian Draft Pick
National fullback Émeric Boutin*
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-07-26
HOMETOWN: L'Assomption, QC | SCHOOL: Laval
National linebacker Josh Connors*
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 225 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-10-16
HOMETOWN: Scarborough, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier
National defensive back Patrick Cumberbatch
HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-10-08
HOMETOWN: Alexandria, ON | SCHOOL: Ottawa
National offensive lineman Alassane Diouf*
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 305 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-12-31
HOMETOWN: Sherbrooke, QC | SCHOOL: Montreal
National linebacker Benjamin Dobson*
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-10-16
HOMETOWN: Cochrane, AB | SCHOOL: Calgary
National long snapper Benjamin Huot
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-05-06
HOMETOWN: Boischatel, QC | SCHOOL: Sherbrooke
National defensive lineman Charlie Parks*
HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2004-07-27
HOMETOWN: Regina, SK | SCHOOL: Saskatchewan
Canadian Football League Stories from May 1, 2026
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- Argonauts Sign Three Draftees - Toronto Argonauts
- Riders Sign FCS Bowl Standout Defensive Back Austin Mckinney - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Two Retire, One Released - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Sign Seven - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Announce 2026 Themes, Launch Single Game Ticket Sales - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- 2025 Grey Cup Champion Mitch Picton Announces Retirement from Football - Saskatchewan Roughriders
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