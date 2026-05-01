RedBlacks Sign Seven

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

*Denotes 2026 CFL Canadian Draft Pick

National fullback Émeric Boutin*

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 230 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-07-26

HOMETOWN: L'Assomption, QC | SCHOOL: Laval

National linebacker Josh Connors*

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 225 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-10-16

HOMETOWN: Scarborough, ON | SCHOOL: Wilfrid Laurier

National defensive back Patrick Cumberbatch

HEIGHT: 6-3 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-10-08

HOMETOWN: Alexandria, ON | SCHOOL: Ottawa

National offensive lineman Alassane Diouf*

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 305 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-12-31

HOMETOWN: Sherbrooke, QC | SCHOOL: Montreal

National linebacker Benjamin Dobson*

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 205 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-10-16

HOMETOWN: Cochrane, AB | SCHOOL: Calgary

National long snapper Benjamin Huot

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-05-06

HOMETOWN: Boischatel, QC | SCHOOL: Sherbrooke

National defensive lineman Charlie Parks*

HEIGHT: 6-4 | WEIGHT: 240 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2004-07-27

HOMETOWN: Regina, SK | SCHOOL: Saskatchewan







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