Riders Announce 2026 Themes, Launch Single Game Ticket Sales

Published on May 1, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







It will be a historic season opener on June 13th as the Roughriders unveil their fifth Grey Cup Championship banner at Mosaic Stadium and fans can get their tickets TODAY to be part of the moment!

Single game tickets are on sale at Riderville.com, for all ten regular season games including the 2025 Championship Celebration, presented by Purolator on Saturday, June 13th, the 61st Labour Day Classic, presented by The Mosaic Company on Sunday, September 6th and the popular Lights Out - Electric Powwow, presented by SIGA on Friday, Oct 2nd.

The Club is also pleased introduce its 2026 Themes Games including popular fan favourites - with a twist like the Rider Farm Show, presented by Young's Equipment and Family Day Carnival - The Greatest Show on Turf, presented by nîkihk alongside exciting new themes like Prairie Blizzard, presented by Brandt and Pirates of the Prairies - One Last Voyage, presented by Capital Auto Group.

Season tickets are still available for fans who don't want to miss a moment of the action all season long, but the Club is pleased to offer additional flexible options including:

Watermelon Pack: A great way to secure your seat at two of our most sought-after games: the 2025 Championship Celebration and banner unveiling on June 13th and the Labour Day Classic on September 6th. The package includes tickets to both games, starting at $80 +tax.

Flex Packages: Enjoy Rider home games, exactly when you want them. Start with a minimum of 10 online vouchers, which can be redeemed for any home game and in endless combinations, including 10 tickets to one game, two tickets to five games, and everything in between. Vouchers start at $35 +tax per voucher. (Only 2 per every 10 vouchers can be redeemed for Labour Day)

Single Game Family Packs: Two adults and two kids can watch their favourite team for just $99 +tax (excluding Labour Day) or catch the full season with the fam with family pack season tickets for only $981 +tax.

2026 Theme Games

Destination Bridge City - Saskatoon Pre-Season Game: Saturday, May 23rd 5 p.m. vs. Winnipeg, presented by Cameco

It's a celebration of Rider Nation, 35 years in the making!

Cameco presents the Green and White's return to Saskatoon for our first CFL game action there since 1991. Join us as we touch down in the Bridge City for a matchup against the Blue Bombers in a long-awaited homecoming for fans across the province.

Be there for pre-game festivities, including a Griffiths Stadium version of Coors Light Party in the Park. It's your chance to see your Rider heroes up close as we showcase Saskatchewan's team!

2025 Championship Celebration - Saturday June 13th 5 p.m. vs. B.C., presented by Purolator

Marking history.

Our championship banner will be unveiled in its permanent home inside Mosaic Stadium - as the chase for the 2026 Grey Cup begins against Western Division rivals, the B.C. Lions.

Be there for the start of a new era, featuring the Coors Light Tailgate, post-game fans on the field. Plus, Rider Pride is flying high, with an appearance by the Grey Cup, and a show of appreciation for the Canadian Armed Forces, including an iconic flyover.

Presented by Purolator, this is a season opener you'll remember forever.

Prairie Blizzard: Friday June 26th 7 p.m. vs. Toronto, presented by Brandt

Rain, shine... or summer snow. Nothing stops Rider Nation - if anything, it fuels us.

As the Argonauts roll into Mosaic Stadium, we lean into the storm with the kickoff of the Pepsi Summer Concert Series and unique white uniforms on the field. Fans are encouraged to show up in white and help turn Mosaic Stadium into a full-on Prairie Blizzard.

PLUS - it will be a special night for Saskatchewan grads when we host our first Grad Walk. Celebrate your graduation in a way you'll never forget with the opportunity to step onto the field at Mosaic Stadium and take a walk in front thousands of fans. Open to all 2026 graduates: Kindergarten, Grade 8 and Grade 12 and post-secondary. This special moment includes a complimentary ticket for the graduate and a discount on additional tickets for friends and family. Register at Riderville.com.

Presented by Brandt, this is the kind of night you'd walk uphill both ways to be part of.

The Green Prix: Sunday July 12th 5 p.m. vs. Hamilton

Rider Nation: Start. Your. Engines.

We go wheel-to-wheel with the Tiger-Cats in a high-octane showdown at Mosaic Stadium.

It's a day of cool rides and Rider Pride with a pre-game Show & Shine, plus a Coors Light Tailgate packed with horsepower. This is a game day built for car lovers and football fans alike! Stick around post-game for fans on the field, as we wrap up a full week of pre-"race" buzz.

Don't spin your tires, buckle up and be there for the Green Prix.

Camp Riderville: Thursday July 23rd 7 p.m. vs. Edmonton, presented by NexGen Energy

The Edmonton Elks may want to bring a flashlight... because Camp Riderville will have a few scary stories for the visiting team!

On July 23, NexGen Energy helps us turn Mosaic Stadium into a full-on football campsite - complete with more "s'more" action than ever! Rider Nation Alternate uniforms back on display, a Pepsi Summer Concert Series performance, and a minor football showcase.

This Thursday night CFL spotlight is built for campfire-style sing-alongs, big plays, and Green Is The Colour moments you'll be reliving for years to come!

Rider Farm Show: Friday Aug 7th 7 p.m. vs. Ottawa, presented by Young's Equipment

Dust off your boots, Rider Nation, it's time to tip our cowboy hats to the greatest football fans in the country, with an ode to, well... the country!

Young's Equipment presents a game day that brings us back to our country roots, with a game day full of prairie rooted entertainment. Our matchup with the REDBLACKS features a tractor pull, mechanical bull, and a host of other nods to our agricultural heritage. Plus, enjoy additional game day moments throughout the evening as we celebrate our prairie roots.

Family Day Carnival - The Greatest Show on Turf: Saturday Aug 29th 5 p.m. vs. Toronto, presented by nîkihk

Step right up, the Argonauts are back at Mosaic Stadium for a larger-than-life Family Day experience.

A pre-game football showcase brings the next generation to centre stage before kickoff, and Jr. Rider Cheer returns to the halftime spotlight. Fans will also get another look at the Rider Nation Alternate uniforms, with energy and excitement packed into every moment of the day.

When the final whistle blows, the celebration continues when fans are invited onto the field post-game.

Presented by nîkihk, this isn't just a game - it's a show, and Rider Nation is the main attraction.

61st Labour Day Classic: Sunday Sept 6th 5 p.m. vs. Winnipeg, presented by Mosaic Company

A game so big it needs no introduction... but it deserves one anyway.

It's the 61st Labour Day Classic presented by Mosaic - the biggest rivalry in Canadian sports, as the Blue Bombers roll into Riderville for the annual showdown.

From refreshed retro uniforms to a Pepsi Summer Concert Series performance and all the intensity on the field, this one delivers on every front.

We'd say you don't want to miss this one, but you already knew that!

Lights Out - Electric Powwow: Friday Oct 2nd 7:30 p.m. vs. Calgary, presented by SIGA

We're going dark... but the energy will be electric.

The Lights Out Game, presented by SIGA transforms Mosaic Stadium under the night sky, with the Riders' Indigenous logo front and centre - shining on our helmets.

At halftime, the stadium comes alive with an electric, interactive showcase celebrating Indigenous culture across the province.

Be in your seat early for a game day giveaway courtesy of SIGA.

Legends Game - One Province, 80 Years: Saturday Oct 17th 1 p.m. vs. Montreal

Celebrate 80 years of legendary Rider football.

It's an anniversary edition at Mosaic Stadium, featuring the return of retro jerseys as we induct Dan Clark, Rob Bagg and Paul McCallum into the 2026 Plaza of Honour.

The celebration begins with minor football pregame, showcasing the next generation of Rider talent.

This game also proudly recognizes the strength and example of brave women in our community with the Cameco Riders Touchdown for Dreams campaign.

A tribute to history, and the people who continue to shape it.

Pirates of the Prairies - One Last Voyage: Saturday Oct 24th 1 p.m. vs. Edmonton presented by Capital Auto Group

Set sail for one final ride on the River Saskatchewan.

It's the last of our regular season home games, as we voyage toward the post-season with a celebration of Rider Nation, the heartbeat of our club.

Catch the biggest treasure of the year, with game day sponsor Capital Auto Group and their Pick6 giveaway, when one lucky fan will drive away in a brand-new vehicle.

Plus, for the final time in 2026, fans are invited onto the field post-game to close out another unforgettable regular season of Saskatchewan Roughrider football.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 1, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.