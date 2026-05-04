Roughriders Add Three PFC Junior Stars, U of S QB to Camp Roster

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have added four Saskatchewan products to the training camp roster.

TERRITORIAL JUNIORS:

National running back Peter Boersch (Regina Thunder) National running back Corbin Ebben (Saskatoon Hilltops) National receiver Benjamin Walz (Regina Thunder)

CFL QB INTERNSHIP PROGRAM:

National quarterback Jake Farrell (Saskatchewan)

Boersch (5'11-205) is coming off a spectacular 2025 season, having rushed for a conference-leading 1,436 yards in eight regular-season and two playoff games. He averaged 7.3 yards per carry and scored five touchdowns. The Regina-born Boersch played high school football for the O'Neill Titans.

Ebben (6'1-205) rushed for 380 yards and five TDs in eight games last season, following up on a 2024 campaign in which he rushed for 1,188 yards in eight games, averaging 6.0 yards per carry and scoring eight TDs. He was a PFC All-Star in 2024. Ebben, from Vanscoy, joined the Hilltops after playing nine-a-side high school football for the Delisle Rebels.

Walz (6'4-220) caught 27 passes for 303 yards and one TD in eight games last year. He had eight catches for 83 yards against the visiting Hilltops on Sept. 6. Walz, who was born in Major, played six-a-side high school football for the Kerrobert Rebels. Like Boersch, Walz was a PFC All-Star in 2025.

Farrell (5'11-185) took the reigns of the University of Saskatchewan Huskies offence in Week 6 of the 2025 regular season. He threw for 647 yards and eight touchdowns while leading the Huskies to a 3-0 record. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan native steered his team through the postseason, going all the way to the Vanier Cup, including an impressive 356-yard, two touchdown comeback effort at the Hardy Cup. All told, Farrell has dressed for 22 games throwing for 1,686 yards and 16 touchdowns over two seasons (2024-25).

Rookie camp runs from Wednesday to Friday at Griffiths Stadium in Saskatoon. Main camp begins on Sunday.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026

Roughriders Add Three PFC Junior Stars, U of S QB to Camp Roster - Saskatchewan Roughriders

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