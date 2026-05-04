Alouettes to Start Training Camp in Quebec City on Sunday

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes will hold their training camp for the 2026 Canadian Football League (CFL) season in Quebec City. From May 10-29, under the leadership of head coach Jason Maas and his coaching staff, the Alouettes players will train at the PEPS at Université Laval, using the facilities of the Rouge et Or (U SPORTS).

Public Practices

On-field practices will take place on an almost daily basis and will be open to the public free of charge. The organization invites residents of Quebec City, the greater Capitale-Nationale region, and nearby areas to come meet the team and attend the practices and training camp activities. The first public practice will take place on Sunday, May 10, in the afternoon.

The Alouettes will play their two preseason games against the Ottawa REDBLACKS this year. The first will take place in Montreal on Friday, May 22 at 7 p.m. at Percival-Molson Memorial Stadium, while the team will travel to Ottawa for the second game on Friday, May 29 at 7 p.m. On Saturday, May 30, General Manager Danny Maciocia and his staff are expected to announce the official roster for the 2026 season.

Below is the entire schedule for the 2026 training camp in Quebec City

Sunday, May 10

2:30 PM - Practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

Monday, May 11

9:15 AM - Practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

Tuesday, May 12

8:30 AM - First practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

11 AM - Second practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

Wednesday, May 13

No practice

Thursday, May 14

8:30 AM - First practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

11 AM - Second practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

Friday, May 15

8:30 AM - First practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

11 AM - Second practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

Saturday, May 16

4:30 PM - Practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

Sunday, May 17

No practice

Monday, May 18

8:30 AM - First practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

11 AM - Second practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval.

Tuesday, May 19

8:30 AM - First practice on the indoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval

11 AM - Second practice on the indoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval

Wednesday, May 20

9:15 AM - Practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval

Thursday, May 21

12:15 PM - Practice on the indoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval

Friday, May 22

7 PM - The Montreal Alouettes host the Ottawa REDBLACKS at Percival Molson Memorial Stadium

Saturday, May 23

No practice

Sunday, May 24

No practice

Monday, May 25

10 AM - Practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval

Tuesday, May 26

10 AM - Practice on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval

Wednesday, May 27

10 AM - Practice on the outdoor turf field at the PEPS at Université Laval

Thursday, May 28

12:15 PM - Walkthrough on the outdoor turf at the PEPS at Université Laval

Friday, May 29

7 PM - The Montreal Alouettes visit the Ottawa REDBLACKS at TD Place

Saturday, May 30

No practice







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