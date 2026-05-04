RedBlacks Release National Tight End/Fullback Marco Dubois

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has released national tight end/fullback Marco Dubois.

"Marco was a true professional throughout his time here," said Shawn Burke, Vice-President of Football Operations. "His dedication to this club, his leadership and the effort he brought every single day set the bar for everyone around him. We thank Marco for everything he brought to our organization on and off the field over the past seven seasons."

Dubois, 31, suited up in 120 games over his seven seasons (2018-25) with the REDBLACKS, posting 22 receptions for 331 yards and one touchdown. The LaSalle, Quebec, native was also a consistent contributor on special teams, posting 33 special-teams tackles throughout his tenure. The REDBLACKS originally selected the Laval University product in the second round, 13th overall in the 2018 CFL Canadian Draft.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026

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