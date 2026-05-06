RedBlacks Add Five
Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:
SIGNED:
American receiver John Dunmore
HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-12-25
HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL | SCHOOL: Towson
American running back Julian Gray
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-09-18
HOMETOWN: Huntersville, NC | SCHOOL: Liberty
American defensive back Shadwel Nkuba II
HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-10-06
HOMETOWN: Lewisville, TX | SCHOOL: Illinois State
American defensive back Jordan Perryman
HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-02-27
HOMETOWN: Hanford, CA | SCHOOL: Washington
American receiver TJ Speight
HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 170 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-02-07
HOMETOWN: Forte Meade, MD | SCHOOL: Monmouth
RELEASED:
AMER - DB - Abe Camara
AMER - OL - Marcus "Tank" Jenkins
ADDED TO INJURED VETERAN LIST:
AMER - DB - Amari Henderson
NAT - WR - Nick Mardner
Canadian Football League Stories from May 6, 2026
- Red and White Release One - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Add Five - Ottawa RedBlacks
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