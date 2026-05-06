RedBlacks Add Five

Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced the following transactions today:

SIGNED:

American receiver John Dunmore

HEIGHT: 6-2 | WEIGHT: 185 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2000-12-25

HOMETOWN: Fort Lauderdale, FL | SCHOOL: Towson

American running back Julian Gray

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 195 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2002-09-18

HOMETOWN: Huntersville, NC | SCHOOL: Liberty

American defensive back Shadwel Nkuba II

HEIGHT: 6-1 | WEIGHT: 190 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2001-10-06

HOMETOWN: Lewisville, TX | SCHOOL: Illinois State

American defensive back Jordan Perryman

HEIGHT: 6-0 | WEIGHT: 200 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 1999-02-27

HOMETOWN: Hanford, CA | SCHOOL: Washington

American receiver TJ Speight

HEIGHT: 5-11 | WEIGHT: 170 lbs | BIRTHDAY: 2003-02-07

HOMETOWN: Forte Meade, MD | SCHOOL: Monmouth

RELEASED:

AMER - DB - Abe Camara

AMER - OL - Marcus "Tank" Jenkins

ADDED TO INJURED VETERAN LIST:

AMER - DB - Amari Henderson

NAT - WR - Nick Mardner







Canadian Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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