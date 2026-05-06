Friday Night Lions Presented by Recroom: When the Weather Gets Cool, the Party Heats Up

Published on May 6, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced another exciting set of game themes on Wednesday. Get ready for Friday Night Lions presented by RecRoom!

As the push to the Grey Cup Playoffs heats up, the three-game Friday autumn stretch shifts into "dark mode" by turning Save-On-Foods Field at BC Place into an arena-style show with smoke-style intros and pyrotechnics. The entertainment blends football, nightlife and entertainment to kick off your weekend in style!

FRIDAY NIGHT LIONS:

Friday, September 25 vs. Saskatchewan: Orange Rush.

New for this season, our Orange Shirt Day Game evolves into Orange Rush Night, combining its meaningful foundation with a colour-blocking call to action that will transform BC Place into a Sea of Orange.

As we pay respect to Canada's National Day For Truth and Reconciliation, this special game is led by Indigenous programming. Once again, the first 10,000 fans receive an orange t-shirt featuring our Indigenous logo.

Friday, October 9 vs. Ottawa: Friendsgiving

Our Gravy Bowl tradition gets an expanded menu to begin October, blending football, food and friendship! This game engages younger audiences by celebrating both friendship and social circles.

Pre-game fun at Terry Fox Plaza includes a full night out with happy hour, free turkey served by the team presidents and the chance for one group to win a Friendsgiving feast. Plus, we'll be giving away BC Lions gravy boats!

Friday, October 23 vs. Winnipeg: Oktoberfest

We wrap up our regular season with a party on Terry Fox Plaza and inside BC Place. Fans can enjoy beer steins, communal tables and an Oktoberfest-themed menu that will get the energy going for our big divisional showdown.

The happy hour also extends to post-game. Fans joining pre-game at the Oktoberfest will get the true Harvest Haus experience with BC Lions Beer Steins and unreal entertainment.

Single-game tickets for the seven BC Lions home games begin at $19 and go on sale to the public on Tuesday, May 26.

In the meantime, fans can secure their seats for both Summer Series and Friday Night Lions games by becoming a season ticket holder.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 6, 2026

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