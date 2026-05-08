Club Parts Ways with Christian Covington

Published on May 8, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Kamloops) - The BC Lions announced on Friday that the club has released National defensive lineman Christian Covington.

"Christian was the epitome of a professional, and we thank him for his dedication and leadership to the BC Lions," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

"Unfortunately, in this business you have to make decisions that are best for the team, but not necessarily for the individual player. Saying goodbye to people you care about is the worst part of my job, but we felt like we had to do it in the best interest of the club."

The Vancouver native was selected by the Lions in round five (43rd overall) of the 2015 CFL Draft before being chosen in the NFL Draft by Houston in round six (216th overall).

Following nine seasons in the NFL, which included a four-year stint with the Texans from 2015-18, Covington came home ahead of the 2024 campaign. In 29 games in black and orange, Covington registered 29 defensive tackles, seven sacks and a pair of forced fumbles.







Canadian Football League Stories from May 8, 2026

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