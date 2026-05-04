Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian OL Schick, K Copeland
Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed Canadian offensive lineman Riley Schick and kicker Zach Copeland.
Schick, 25, was named a Canada West all-star in 2025 and played two seasons at the University of Regina (2024-25), starting at centre. The 6-1, 300-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan, spent four seasons with the Regina Thunder (CJFL), earning Prairie Football Conference all-star honours three times and CJFL All-Canadian recognition in 2022 and 2023. He also attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, spending time on the practice roster in 2022 and 2023.
Copeland, 23, spent five seasons at the University of Ottawa (2021-26). The 6-2, 205-pound native of St. Thomas, Ontario, appeared in 33 games, recording 98 punts for 4,138 yards (42.2-yard average) with a long of 71 yards, while also converting 33 of 45 field goal attempts (73 per cent).
Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026
- Argos Add DL Denzel Daxon - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks Sign National Offensive Lineman Sean McEwen - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian OL Schick, K Copeland - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Lions Add Former Liberty and Colorado Standout QB Kaidon Salter - B.C. Lions
- Riders Add Four Ahead of Start of Rookie Camp - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes to Start Training Camp in Quebec City on Sunday - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Release National Tight End/Fullback Marco Dubois - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Riders Sign Five from 2026 CFL Draft Class - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Tiger-Cats Sign Eight Selections from 2026 CFL Canadian and Global Drafts - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Roughriders Add Three PFC Junior Stars, U of S QB to Camp Roster - Saskatchewan Roughriders
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