Tiger-Cats Sign Canadian OL Schick, K Copeland

Published on May 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed Canadian offensive lineman Riley Schick and kicker Zach Copeland.

Schick, 25, was named a Canada West all-star in 2025 and played two seasons at the University of Regina (2024-25), starting at centre. The 6-1, 300-pound native of Regina, Saskatchewan, spent four seasons with the Regina Thunder (CJFL), earning Prairie Football Conference all-star honours three times and CJFL All-Canadian recognition in 2022 and 2023. He also attended training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, spending time on the practice roster in 2022 and 2023.

Copeland, 23, spent five seasons at the University of Ottawa (2021-26). The 6-2, 205-pound native of St. Thomas, Ontario, appeared in 33 games, recording 98 punts for 4,138 yards (42.2-yard average) with a long of 71 yards, while also converting 33 of 45 field goal attempts (73 per cent).







Canadian Football League Stories from May 4, 2026

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