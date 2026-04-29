Alouettes Select Montrealer Rohan Jones with Their First Pick

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Montreal Alouettes News Release







Montreal - The Montreal Alouettes selected tight end Rohan Jones with their first pick (eighth overall) in the CFL Canadian Draft.

The 24-year-old grew up in the Ahuntsic neighborhood.

Jones (6'3", 236 lbs.) played four collegiate seasons (2022-2026)- two with Maine, one with Montana State, and his final one with the University of Arkansas. In 12 games during his last college season with the Razorbacks, he recorded four touchdowns and 519 yards on 19 receptions. He also carried the ball twice for 10 yards and a touchdown.

He's a former student of Collège Jean-Eudes and André-Grasset, who signed a contract with the Los Angeles Rams a few days ago.

Here is the full list of the Alouettes' picks for the 2026 Draft:

Round (overall)

1 (8)

2 (17)

3 (28)

4 (37)

5 (46)

6 (55)

7 (64)

8 (73)







Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026

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