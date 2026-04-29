Stamps Scoop up Seven in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft

Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders selected seven players in Tuesday's CFL Canadian Draft.

Calgary's picks were as follows:

Eric Rascoe

First round (sixth overall)

Linebacker

College: Angelo State

Height: 6.01

Weight: 210

Born: Oct. 14, 2000

Rascoe played five seasons (2020-24) at Angelo State after redshirting in 2019. Across 48 games, he racked up 225 tackles including 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 18 passes defended, five interceptions include two returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with the Rams.

After completing his college career, he played five games in 2025 for the San Antonio Gunslingers of the Indoor Football League. Rascoe recorded 39 tackles including one tackle for a loss, one sack and two pass knockdowns.

Jesulayomi Ojutalayo

Third round (26th overall)

Receiver

College: Wilfrid Laurier

Height: 6.02

Weight: 217

Born: July 2, 2003

Ojutalayo has played three seasons (2023-25) at Wilfrid Laurier. Across 21 games with the Golden Hawks, he has 44 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns, with his longest catch going for 81 yards. Ojutalayo also has three carries for 32 yards. He was a 2024 Yates Cup and Uteck Bowl champion and was named a 2025 Ontario University Athletics first-team all-star.

Tristan Marois

Third round (27th overall)

Defensive lineman

College: Colorado

Height: 6.02

Weight: 249

Born: Apr. 12, 2002

Marois played two seasons (2021-22) at Robert Morris, playing 13 games. He tallied 26 tackles including six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one safety for the Colonials. Marois sat out the 2023 campaign after transferring to Colorado. He played from 2023-25 for the Buffaloes and was primarily used on special teams but saw action on defence in seven games and made three tackles.

Matt Sibley

Fifth round (44th overall)

Receiver

College: Calgary

Height: 5.10

Weight: 189

Born: June 5, 2003

Sibley has spent four seasons (2022-25) with the University of Calgary Dinos, appearing in 28 games. He's recorded 105 catches for 1,302 yards and seven touchdowns. On special teams, Sibley has 100 punt returns for 808 yards and 27 kick returns for 585 yards.

Mitchel Schechinger

Sixth round (53rd overall)

Offensive lineman

College: Guelph

Height: 6.02

Weight: 301

Born: Aug. 8, 2003

Schechinger has spent four seasons (2022-25) at Guelph and is a two-time Ontario University Athletics all-star. He was a U Sports second-team all-Canadian in 2024 and a 2025 invitee to the East-West Bowl. Schechinger won back-to-back U Sports bronze medals as a member of the Gryphons' wrestling team.

Steven Kpehe

Seventh round (62nd overall)

Defensive lineman

College: Queen's

Height: 6.01

Weight: 245

Born: Aug. 1, 2002

Kpehe has spent four seasons (2022-25) at Queen's, registering 38 tackles including four tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble in 35 career games for the Golden Gaels.

Jack Warrack

Eighth round (71st overall)

Offensive lineman

College: Saskatchewan

Height: 6.05

Weight: 292

Born: Feb. 25, 2004

Warrack, a native of Strathmore, was named the Canada West rookie of the year in 2022 when he started all 12 games at right tackle for the Huskies. He then moved to left tackle where he didn't miss a start for the next three seasons. Warrack was named a 2024 Canada West all-star.







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