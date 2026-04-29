Stamps Scoop up Seven in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft
Published on April 28, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Calgary Stampeders News Release
The Calgary Stampeders selected seven players in Tuesday's CFL Canadian Draft.
Calgary's picks were as follows:
Eric Rascoe
First round (sixth overall)
Linebacker
College: Angelo State
Height: 6.01
Weight: 210
Born: Oct. 14, 2000
Rascoe played five seasons (2020-24) at Angelo State after redshirting in 2019. Across 48 games, he racked up 225 tackles including 20 tackles for loss, 8.5 sacks, 18 passes defended, five interceptions include two returned for touchdowns, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery with the Rams.
After completing his college career, he played five games in 2025 for the San Antonio Gunslingers of the Indoor Football League. Rascoe recorded 39 tackles including one tackle for a loss, one sack and two pass knockdowns.
Jesulayomi Ojutalayo
Third round (26th overall)
Receiver
College: Wilfrid Laurier
Height: 6.02
Weight: 217
Born: July 2, 2003
Ojutalayo has played three seasons (2023-25) at Wilfrid Laurier. Across 21 games with the Golden Hawks, he has 44 receptions for 705 yards and six touchdowns, with his longest catch going for 81 yards. Ojutalayo also has three carries for 32 yards. He was a 2024 Yates Cup and Uteck Bowl champion and was named a 2025 Ontario University Athletics first-team all-star.
Tristan Marois
Third round (27th overall)
Defensive lineman
College: Colorado
Height: 6.02
Weight: 249
Born: Apr. 12, 2002
Marois played two seasons (2021-22) at Robert Morris, playing 13 games. He tallied 26 tackles including six tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks and one safety for the Colonials. Marois sat out the 2023 campaign after transferring to Colorado. He played from 2023-25 for the Buffaloes and was primarily used on special teams but saw action on defence in seven games and made three tackles.
Matt Sibley
Fifth round (44th overall)
Receiver
College: Calgary
Height: 5.10
Weight: 189
Born: June 5, 2003
Sibley has spent four seasons (2022-25) with the University of Calgary Dinos, appearing in 28 games. He's recorded 105 catches for 1,302 yards and seven touchdowns. On special teams, Sibley has 100 punt returns for 808 yards and 27 kick returns for 585 yards.
Mitchel Schechinger
Sixth round (53rd overall)
Offensive lineman
College: Guelph
Height: 6.02
Weight: 301
Born: Aug. 8, 2003
Schechinger has spent four seasons (2022-25) at Guelph and is a two-time Ontario University Athletics all-star. He was a U Sports second-team all-Canadian in 2024 and a 2025 invitee to the East-West Bowl. Schechinger won back-to-back U Sports bronze medals as a member of the Gryphons' wrestling team.
Steven Kpehe
Seventh round (62nd overall)
Defensive lineman
College: Queen's
Height: 6.01
Weight: 245
Born: Aug. 1, 2002
Kpehe has spent four seasons (2022-25) at Queen's, registering 38 tackles including four tackles for loss, five sacks, one pass defended and one forced fumble in 35 career games for the Golden Gaels.
Jack Warrack
Eighth round (71st overall)
Offensive lineman
College: Saskatchewan
Height: 6.05
Weight: 292
Born: Feb. 25, 2004
Warrack, a native of Strathmore, was named the Canada West rookie of the year in 2022 when he started all 12 games at right tackle for the Huskies. He then moved to left tackle where he didn't miss a start for the next three seasons. Warrack was named a 2024 Canada West all-star.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 28, 2026
- Stamps Scoop up Seven in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- Argos Add Eleven Canadians to Roster During 2026 CFL Draft - Toronto Argonauts
- Blue Bombers 2026 CFL Canadian Draft Summary - Winnipeg Blue Bombers
- Breaking Down the 2026 Class: Lions Select Seven Prospects in CFL Canadian Draft - B.C. Lions
- Redblacks Take Vaccaro First Overall in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - CFL
- Alouettes Select Montrealer Rohan Jones with Their First Pick - Montreal Alouettes
- Riders Select Defensive Back Malcolm Bell 9th Overall in the CFL Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Stampeders Select Rascoe Sixth Overall - Calgary Stampeders
- RedBlacks Select OL Vaccaro with 1st Overall Pick in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Set for New Era as CFL Introduces Summer-Focused Schedule and Expanded Playoffs in 2027 - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Coming in '27: a CFL Season Built for Summer Long Weekends; CFL and CFLpa Champion a New Era of Playoff Football - CFL
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.