Red and White Select Two in 2026 CFL Global Draft

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Calgary Stampeders News Release







The Calgary Stampeders selected two players in Wednesday's CFL Global Draft.

Here are the details:

Jude McAtamney

First round (sixth overall)

Kicker

College: Rutgers

Height: 6.01

Weight: 208

Born: May 9, 2000

McAtamney, a product of Northern Ireland, spent his 2021 season at Div. II Chowan University in North Carolina and played nine games, making six of 10 field goal tries and converting all 47 extra-point attempts for the Hawks. He then transferred to Rutgers for two seasons (2022-23) and played 25 games. McAtamney was successful of 12 of 19 field goal attempts, had a 95.8 per cent success rate on his extra points and delivered 106 kickoffs for a 60.5-yard average with the Scarlet Knights.

He went on to play five games for the National Football League's New York Giants across the 2024-25 campaigns. McAtamney went three-for-three on field goals and 10 of 13 on extra points for the Giants and executed 10 kickoffs for an average of 63.8 yards.

Jireh Ojata

Second round (15th overall)

Defensive lineman

College: Purdue

Height: 6.03

Weight: 268

Born: June 25, 2002

Ojata was born in Carmel, Ind., before moving to his native Nigeria and returning to the United States for middle school.

He spent four seasons (2020-2023) at Indiana's Franklin College, a Div. III program. Ojata played 36 games for the Grizzlies, tallying 160 tackles including 48.5 tackles for loss, 32 sacks, six forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, five pass breakups and four blocked kicks. He was a three-time first-team all-Heartland Collegiate Athletic Conference selection and the HCAC's 2023 Defensive Player of the Year. Ojata then spent his 2024 season at Purdue, recording 12 tackles and one sack in 12 games for the Boilermakers.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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