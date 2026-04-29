RedBlacks Select a Pair of Specialists in 2026 Global Draft
Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Ottawa RedBlacks News Release
OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS selected a pair of specialists in Wednesday's 2026 CFL Global Draft, including South African Aidan Laros from the University of Kentucky and Paul Geelen from the Netherlands and Southern Illinois University.
Laros, a native of Cape Town, South Africa, signed with the NFL's Tampa Bay Buccaneers as an undrafted free agent after finishing his collegiate career at the University of Kentucky (2024-25), where he played 24 games over two seasons. With the Wildcats, he posted 82 punts for 3,679 yards for an average of 44.86 yards per punt. Before his time at Kentucky, he spent time at UT Martin and the University of Charlotte.
Geelen, who hails from Utrecht, the Netherlands, will attend minicamp with the NFL's Denver Broncos. Geelen played 24 games over two seasons at Southern Illinois University (2024-25), where he posted 90 punts for 3,803 yards for an average of 42.3 yards per punt and a long of 65 yards. Geelen also handled the placekicking duties, converting 25 of 32 field goals (78.13%) with a long of 53 yards. He began his collegiate career William Jewell College before transferring to Southern Illinois.
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