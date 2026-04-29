Boatmen Ink DL Malachi Bailey

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Toronto Argonauts News Release







TORONTO - The Toronto Argonauts Football Club announced today that they have signed American DL Malachi Bailey.

Bailey (6'2"/278lbs) played at the University of Arizona in 2025, recording 22 tackles, 3.5 for loss, and 0.5 sacks in 11 games for the Wildcats. The Georgia native attended Alcorn State (2022-2024) prior to Arizona and tallied 128 tackles, 46.5 for loss, 28 sacks, two forced fumbles, and four fumble recoveries in 24 games. Bailey was named First Team All-SWAC in 2023 and 2024. The defensive lineman began his collegiate career at Independence Community College (2020-2021), where he saw action in 15 games and notched 38 tackles, three sacks, and one fumble recovery.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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