Edmonton Elks Select Two in the 2026 CFL Global Draft
Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Edmonton Elks News Release
EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have selected kicker Jesus Gomez and defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba in the 2026 CFL Global Draft, the club announced Wednesday.
Gomez (6'2, 215) joins the Elks after being selected in the first round (third-overall) in the 2026 CFL Global Draft. The Puebla, Mexico product spent last season (2025-26) at Arizona State, but had attended Eastern Michigan University for four seasons (2021 to 2025). In 51 career college games, Gomez connected on 68 of 88 field goals (77.3 per cent) and 128 of 133 point-after attempts (96.2 per cent).
M'Ba (6'6, 312) hails from Libreville, Gabon and was selected in the second round (12 overall) by the Elks on Wednesday. The massive defensive lineman most recently attended Southern Methodist University (2025), but also had stints at Purdue (2023-24), Auburn (2022), and Independence Community College (2020-21).
Last season at SMU, M'Ba recorded 42 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks, earning an All-ACC Honorable Mention. He was recently signed by the Washington Commanders following the 2026 NFL Draft.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026
- Riders Sign Towering Offensive Lineman Percy Lewis IV - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Riders Select Linebacker, Kicker in 2026 Global Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- RedBlacks Sign 2026 First Overall Pick Giordano Vaccaro - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Edmonton Elks Select Two in the 2026 CFL Global Draft - Edmonton Elks
- Ottawa Selects Aidan Laros First Overall in 2026 CFL Global Draft - CFL
- RedBlacks Select a Pair of Specialists in 2026 Global Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Toronto Argonauts 2026 CFL Global Draft Class - Toronto Argonauts
- Tiger-Cats Select Two Punters in 2026 CFL Global Draft - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Red and White Select Two in 2026 CFL Global Draft - Calgary Stampeders
- Elks Announce 2026 Game Themes, Single Game Ticket On-Sale Date - Edmonton Elks
- Lions Select National Champion Punter & Dolphins Prospect in Wednesday's Global Draft - B.C. Lions
- Boatmen Ink DL Malachi Bailey - Toronto Argonauts
- RedBlacks 2026 Single Game Tickets on Sale Now - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Tiger-Cats Add Eight Players in 2026 CFL Draft, Headlined by OL Jonathan Denis - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- Riders Select Eight Talented Canadians in 2026 CFL Draft - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Alouettes Select Montrealer Rohan Jones with Their First Pick - Montreal Alouettes
- RedBlacks Select Seven Players in 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Edmonton Elks Select Nine in the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft - Edmonton Elks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.