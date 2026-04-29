Edmonton Elks Select Two in the 2026 CFL Global Draft

Published on April 29, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have selected kicker Jesus Gomez and defensive lineman Jeffrey M'Ba in the 2026 CFL Global Draft, the club announced Wednesday.

Gomez (6'2, 215) joins the Elks after being selected in the first round (third-overall) in the 2026 CFL Global Draft. The Puebla, Mexico product spent last season (2025-26) at Arizona State, but had attended Eastern Michigan University for four seasons (2021 to 2025). In 51 career college games, Gomez connected on 68 of 88 field goals (77.3 per cent) and 128 of 133 point-after attempts (96.2 per cent).

M'Ba (6'6, 312) hails from Libreville, Gabon and was selected in the second round (12 overall) by the Elks on Wednesday. The massive defensive lineman most recently attended Southern Methodist University (2025), but also had stints at Purdue (2023-24), Auburn (2022), and Independence Community College (2020-21).

Last season at SMU, M'Ba recorded 42 total tackles, 7.5 tackles for loss, and five sacks, earning an All-ACC Honorable Mention. He was recently signed by the Washington Commanders following the 2026 NFL Draft.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 29, 2026

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