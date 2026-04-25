Elks Add RB Baker, OL Carter

Published on April 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Elks have signed American running back Rushawn Baker and American offensive lineman Cam Carter, the club announced on Friday.

Baker (5'11, 220) joins a loaded Elks backfield after a strong collegiate career. The Victor, NY native most recently attended Elon University (2024) where he racked up 859 yards rushing and nine touchdowns, while averaging 4.7 yards-per-carry. Prior to his time with the Phoenix, Baker spent three seasons at Bucknell University (2021-2023) where he amassed 1,359 yards rushing and 15 touchdowns.

The 23-year-old would go undrafted in the 2025 NFL Draft, before signing with the New York Giants. He would also spend time on the New England Patriots practice roster.

Carter (6'5, 315) joins the Elks offensive line room after multiple seasons of pro football in the United States. The 28-year-old has suited up for the Michigan Panthers (UFL), Houston Roughnecks (UFL), and the New Jersey General (USFL) during his time down south. Prior to his pro career, Carter played four seasons at Murray State, making 38 appearances with the Racers.

Elks 2026 Season Seats are on sale now.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 24, 2026

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