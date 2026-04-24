Elks Set for 2026 CFL Canadian Draft, Global Draft

Published on April 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The next generation of Canadian Football League talent is ready to be discovered, with the 2026 CFL Canadian Draft slated for Tuesday, April 28 and the 2026 CFL Global Draft set for Wednesday, April 29.

The selection process begins on Wednesday night, with the first two rounds of the CFL Draft airing live on TSN and TSN+ at 5:00 pm MT. Rounds 3-8 will broadcast exclusively on TSN+ following the conclusion of the first two rounds.

The Elks currently hold nine selections in the CFL Draft, including four of the first 21 picks. The Green and Gold were awarded a bonus second-round pick in the 2026 CFL Draft as a result of leading the league in snaps by National players in 2025.

In all, the Elks hold 11 picks between the Global and CFL Draft:

CFL Draft tracker: Round (Overall)

Picks - 1 (3), 2 (12), 2 (19), 3 (21), 4 (32), 4 (35), 6 (50), 7 (58), 7 (59)

CFL Global Draft tracker Round (Overall)

Picks - 1 (3), 2 (12).

The top-ranked prospect entering Tuesday's draft, according to the CFL Scouting Bureau, is University of Miami defensive lineman Akheem Mesidor. The Ottawa product was selected 22nd overall by the Los Angeles Chargers in Thursday night's NFL Draft. He is joined by a pair of Edmontonian's in Mississippi State offensive lineman Albert Reese IV (ranked fifth) and Wake Forest defensive lineman Nuer Gatkuoth (ranked 12th).







Canadian Football League Stories from April 24, 2026

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