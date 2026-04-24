Riders Sign All-Conference Offensive Lineman Justin Osborne

Published on April 24, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed American offensive lineman Justin Osborne.

Osborne (6'5-305) spent the 2025 NFL season with the Cleveland Browns after signing as an undrafted free agent following the 2025 NFL Draft.

He began his collegiate career at Auburn in 2019 before transferring to Southern Methodist University, where he played five seasons (2020-24). A team captain in both 2023 and 2024, he was part of an offense that ranked sixth nationally in scoring (38.5 points per game) during his final season, while also helping the team allow the third-fewest sacks in the ACC.

Osborne earned First Team All-AAC honours in 2023 after a Second Team selection in 2022, and was named All-ACC Honourable Mention in 2024 following SMU's move to the ACC.

The Texas native appeared in 59 games, the third-most in program history, making 56 starts across the offensive line at centre, guard, and tackle.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 24, 2026

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