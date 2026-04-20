Bagg, Clark, McCallum to be Inducted into the Plaza of Honour

Published on April 20, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Plaza of Honour Selection Committee is proud to announce that Rob Bagg, Dan Clark and Paul McCallum, who collectively spent more than three decades with the Saskatchewan Roughriders, are the 2026 inductees.

This is the second consecutive year in which all three enshrinees are Canadian. Last year, the Roughriders celebrated two former players (Chris Best and the late Steve Molnar) and a builder (long-time assistant coach Alex Smith). This is the first time since 2004 that every inductee has been a Canadian player. The Class of '04 consisted of Mike Anderson, Henry Dorsch and Steve Mazurak. Mazurak now chairs the Plaza's Selection Committee.

Bagg, originally signed in 2007 as an undrafted free agent out of Queen's University, made the Roughriders' roster as a rookie before opting to go back to college for one more year. In 2009, he made the team once more and went on to record his first of four CFL seasons with 50-plus receptions. With 27 career touchdowns (24 on receptions and three on rushes) Bagg is 24th on the Roughriders' All-Time list and sixth among Canadians.

Like Bagg, Clark was a member of the Roughriders' Grey Cup Championship team in 2013. Also in 2013, Clark registered his first of two career touchdown receptions. Beginning in 2015, Clark became entrenched as the starting centre, a role he performed at a high level through the 2022 season. The former Thom Trojans and Regina Thunder standout was the All-CFL centre in 2019, when he helped the Green and White post a 13-5 record and finish first in the West Division.

McCallum succeeded Dave Ridgway as the Roughriders' placekicker and in 2022 joined Robokicker in the Canadian Football Hall of Fame. McCallum played in a remarkable 24 CFL seasons, spending all or part of 13 years with Saskatchewan. As a Roughrider, he kicked a league-record 63-yard field goal in 2001. That was one of 29 field goals of 50-plus yards McCallum made while wearing Green and White. He is second in franchise history in points (1,615) and field goals (368) and first in punts (1,116) and punting yardage (45,670).

The Selection Committee meets annually to discuss and vote on the latest Plaza of Honour induction class. The committee is made up of eight members - Mazurak, fellow Roughriders alumni Alan Ford (who also served as GM from 1989 to 1999), Cleveland Vann and Wes Cates, journalist and broadcaster Don Hewitt, Roughrider board member Edmund Bellegarde, former Board Chair Dave Pettigrew and Roughrider Historian Rob Vanstone.

Bagg, Clark and McCallum expand the Plaza's membership to 146 individuals. Four teams have also been inducted, including the Cup-winning 2013 edition that included Bagg and Clark. The team category also includes the CFL champions of 1966, 1989 and 2007.

The newest honourees will be enshrined into The Plaza of Honour during a special halftime ceremony during the Legends game on October 17th versus the Montreal Alouettes. Single game tickets for the Legends Game and all other Roughrider home games go on sale May 1.

Inductees Rob Bagg, Dan Clark and Paul McCallum will be available to the media today, Monday, April 20th at noon (Saskatchewan time) via Zoom Teleconference. Click here for the Zoom link.

ROB BAGG

Receiver

2008-2017

Member of 2013 Grey Cup championship team; also played in 2009 Grey Cup Game.

Roughriders' Most Outstanding Canadian (2009, 2015).

Divisional All-CFL selection, 2014.

Played in 143 regular-season games and seven playoff contests (all with Saskatchewan).

Sixth in Roughriders history in catches (364), 10th in receiving yards (4,706) and 13th in TD receptions (24).

DAN CLARK

Offensive Lineman

2012-2022

Regina-born member of 2013 Grey Cup championship team.

All-CFL centre in 2019, when Saskatchewan won 13 games -the team's most since 1970 -and finished first in the West Division.

Roughriders' Most Outstanding Offensive Lineman, 2019 and 2021.

Winner of CFL's Jake Gaudaur Veterans' Award, 2022.

Played in 131 regular-season games and nine playoff contests (all with Saskatchewan).

PAUL McCALLUM

Kicker-Punter

1994-2005, 2015

Canadian Football Hall of Fame, 2022.

Kickedthelongest field goal in franchise history (63 yards),Oct. 27,2001against Edmonton.McCallum had sole ownership of theCFL'sdistance recorduntil Winnipeg's Sergio Castillo kicked a 63-yarder at Calgary on Aug. 9, 2025.

Second in Roughriders history in points (1,615), field goals (368) and converts (408); first All-Time in punts (1,116) and punting yardage (45,670).

Played in 185 regular-season games as a Roughrider (tied for 18th in franchise history) and in nine post-season games (including 1997 Grey Cup).

Club-record three games with two field goals of 50-plus yards as a Roughrider. McCallum aside, the feat has been accomplished only twice.







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