Saskatchewan Roughriders Release Receiver Ajou Ajou

Published on April 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have released receiver Ajou Ajou following a CFL investigation which concluded Ajou violated the Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy.

"The Saskatchewan Roughriders do not tolerate gender-based violence or harassment and Ajou Ajou's actions go directly against the values we hold as an organization," said Roughriders Vice President of Football Operations and General Manager Jeremy O'Day. "We hold our players to a high standard, one that focuses on integrity and treating people with respect. He failed to meet that standard and is no longer a Roughrider."







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