Tiger-Cats Add American Running Back Micah Bernard
Published on April 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American running back Micah Bernard.
Tiger-Cats Add American Running Back Micah Bernard
The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American running back Micah Bernard.
Bernard, 24, most recently spent time in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in May 2025 and the New England Patriots in August 2025.
The 5-10, 206-pound native of Cerritos, California played collegiately at the University of Utah from 2019 to 2024, appearing in 47 games. He recorded 421 rushing attempts for 2,217 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 99 receptions for 770 yards and five touchdowns.
Canadian Football League Stories from April 16, 2026
- Lions Add Free Agent C.J. Coldon to Secondary - B.C. Lions
- Tiger-Cats Add American Running Back Micah Bernard - Hamilton Tiger-Cats
- RedBlacks Release Lewis Ward - Ottawa RedBlacks
- Saskatchewan Roughriders Release Receiver Ajou Ajou - Saskatchewan Roughriders
- Ajou Suspended No Fewer Than Six Games for Violation of Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy - CFL
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