Tiger-Cats Add American Running Back Micah Bernard

Published on April 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American running back Micah Bernard.

Tiger-Cats Add American Running Back Micah Bernard

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats announced today the team has signed American running back Micah Bernard.

Bernard, 24, most recently spent time in the NFL with the Tennessee Titans in May 2025 and the New England Patriots in August 2025.

The 5-10, 206-pound native of Cerritos, California played collegiately at the University of Utah from 2019 to 2024, appearing in 47 games. He recorded 421 rushing attempts for 2,217 yards and 11 touchdowns, while adding 99 receptions for 770 yards and five touchdowns.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 16, 2026

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