RedBlacks Release Lewis Ward

Published on April 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Ottawa RedBlacks News Release







OTTAWA - The Ottawa REDBLACKS announced today that the football club has released national kicker Lewis Ward.

Ward saw action in 117 games over his seven seasons with the REDBLACKS (2018-25), converting 300 of 347 field goal attempts (86.5%) with a career long of 56 yards while also registering 140 of 151 convert attempts (92.7%).

"As an organization we would like to thank Lewis for everything he brought to our football club both on and off the field" said Vice President of Football Operations Shawn Burke. "He accomplished so many great achievements during his time here. The accolades and records speak for themselves. He will be forever known as a REBLACK great."

The Ottawa University product was named the league's Most Outstanding Special Teams Player and Most Outstanding Rookie in 2018. That same season, Ward earned All-CFL and East All-CFL honours after converting 51 of 52 field goal attempts (98.1%) with a long of 52 yards. Ward also set a professional football record when he converted 69 consecutive field goals across the 2018 and 2019 seasons.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.