Lions Add Free Agent C.J. Coldon to Secondary

Published on April 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

B.C. Lions News Release







(Vancouver) - The BC Lions announced today the signing of American defensive back C.J. Coldon.

"C.J. is a young, talented defensive back who gives us another weapon on defence. He will be expected to compete right away," said general manager Ryan Rigmaiden.

Coldon (5'11, 185 lbs)- moves west after spending parts of the last two seasons with the Ottawa REDBLACKS. After signing with Ottawa in September 2024, he appeared in one game that season with seven defensive tackles and a forced fumble.

Coldon started 17 games at cornerback in 2025, making 55 defensive tackles, three interceptions and one forced fumble. He previously attended 2024 training camp with the Saskatchewan Roughriders.

Before moving north, the Illinois native signed with the Minnesota Vikings as a non-drafted free agent in 2023 and remained on the practice roster until November.

Colden suited up at Wyoming for 24 games from 2018-21 and racked up 112 total tackles (78 solo, 34 assisted), 6.5 tackles for a loss, 17 pass breakups, two interceptions and a pair of fumble recoveries.

He transferred to Oklahoma for his senior season, earning All- Big 12 honourable mention after recording 43 total tackles (25 solo, 18 assisted), ten pass breakups and four interceptions in 12 contests.







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