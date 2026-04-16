Ajou Suspended No Fewer Than Six Games for Violation of Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy

Published on April 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL) News Release







TORONTO - Saskatchewan Roughriders receiver Ajou Ajou has been suspended for 2026's preseason games and no fewer than six additional games for violating the Canadian Football League's (CFL) Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy.

The league was made aware of multiple allegations in late January and immediately initiated a third-party investigation, which included interviews with Mr. Ajou, multiple witnesses and complainants.

The investigation revealed that on November 18, 2025, Mr. Ajou engaged in aggressive and unwelcome physical contact with multiple women at a restaurant in Regina. These actions constitute breaches of the CFL's Gender-Based Violence and Harassment Policy.

"Protecting the safety and well-being of our communities is non-negotiable," said CFL Commissioner Stewart Johnston. "Our players are expected to lead with integrity and serve as role models. When improper conduct occurs, our policy is clear, and we will enforce it without exception. It is my hope that Mr. Ajou learns from this experience, and that other players take this unfortunate situation as a reminder of the standards we uphold."

Mr. Ajou's reinstatement process will include a minimum of 15 mandatory counselling sessions conducted by a gender-based violence expert, a psychological assessment by another independent expert and a meeting with Commissioner Johnston. Upon satisfactory completion of each, he will be eligible for reinstatement. If he is unable to satisfactorily complete any step in the process, the CFL reserves the right to modify his discipline.

The CFL condemns gender-based violence in all of its forms, including but not limited to intimate partner violence, physical and sexual assault, verbal abuse, coercive control, as well as the disrespectful and demeaning attitudes that foster violence or the tolerance of such violence. Whether these behaviours occur in public or private, gender-based violence will not be tolerated by the CFL.

Annually, CFL players, coaches, staff, and personnel are required to complete education on gender-based violence and harassment, as well as training on match manipulation, concussion protocols, player code of conduct and the league's drug policy.







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