Riders Ink Former Packers Kicker Alex Hale

Published on April 17, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The Saskatchewan Roughriders have signed Global kicker Alex Hale.

Hale (6'1-203) signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in August of 2024 before his release in July of 2025.

The Gosford, Australia native spent six collegiate seasons (2018-23) at Oklahoma State University, suiting up for 29 career games as a Cowboy, including 13 as a senior in 2023. He finished his senior season ranked first in the FBS with 2.08 made field goals per game, while his 9.0 points per game ranked sixth among kickers. His 27 field goals ranked second most in a season in Cowboys history and tied the school record for made field goals in a game (five against Kansas State on Oct. 6, 2023). He was named a Second Team All-Big 12 Honouree and earned his collegiate career long of 53 yards twice that season.

Prior to his senior year when he became the primary place kicker, he handled a total of 37 kickoffs for 2,274 yards and an average of 61.5 yards per kickoff.







Canadian Football League Stories from April 17, 2026

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