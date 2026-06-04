Roughriders Launch New Pre-Game Fan Experiences

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Saskatchewan Roughriders News Release







The 2025 Grey Cup Championship banner is not the only thing the Club will be unveiling on June 13th - the Club is thrilled to be launching two pre-game fan experiences: Security Building Supplies Riderland Park and the Coors Light® Tailgate.

"As a Club, we are always looking for ways to make Rider Game Day even more memorable for our fans," said President and CEO Craig Reynolds. "We're excited to welcome Security Building Supplies as the title partner of Riderland Park and to continue building on our long-standing relationship with Coors Light® through the launch of the Coors Light® Tailgate. Together, these experiences will give fans even more opportunities to connect, celebrate and be part of Rider Nation before kickoff."

Security Building Supplies Riderland Park

Confederation Park is transforming into Security Building Supplies Riderland Park, a free, family-focused pre-game destination designed to bring Rider Nation together before kickoff. Fans of all ages can enjoy activities inspired by each game's theme, live music, inflatables, face painting, photo opportunities, autograph signings and a rotating mix of games, including dodgeball and cornhole.

For the Home Opener: 2025 Championship Celebration, presented by Purolator, fans will also have one more chance to get a photo with the Grey Cup before the championship banner is raised!

Coors Light® Tailgate

It's finally here! The Coors Light® Tailgate will provide our fans and season ticket members an exciting pre-game community they have always asked us for. Open to the public by foot and located south of the Brandt Centre, the Coors Light® Tailgate will come alive with all of the sights, sounds and smells (grilled hot dogs, anyone?) associated with tailgating! While the 200 available tailgate passes, which allow passholders to bring their own food and beverages in accordance with event regulations, are sold out, the space is not limited to those with a pass. All fans can walk through on foot and take in what we expect to be a vibrant pre-game celebration. Adjacent to the Coors Light® Tailgate will be a beer garden, creating a gathering location for those who want the Tailgate vibe without having to bring a car, lawn chairs and other tailgate essentials.

Tickets for the Home Opener: 2025 Championship Celebration, presented by Purolator, on June 13th are available at Riderville.com.

Fans can also purchase the Watermelon Pack, which includes tickets to two iconic games: the June 13th Home Opener and the Labour Day Classic, presented by The Mosaic Company.

Co-op Community Zone tickets are available for $20 at participating Co-op locations across Saskatchewan ($30 for the Labour Day Classic) and CAA Saskatchewan members continue to save on select games online as well.







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