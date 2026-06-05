Tiger-Cats Legend Brandon Banks to be Inducted into Canadian Football Hall of Fame

Published on June 4, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON - The Hamilton Tiger-Cats proudly congratulate franchise legend Brandon "Speedy B" Banks on his selection to the Canadian Football Hall of Fame, which was officially announced this evening at Hamilton Stadium during the club's season opener. This news follows Banks' signing of a special one-day contract and official retirement with the Tiger-Cats, where he spent eight seasons and became one of the greatest players to ever play in the CFL.

Banks, a dynamic receiver and returner, was with the Black & Gold from 2013 to 2021. During his tenure with the club, he developed a reputation as the league's most dangerous offensive and special teams threat.

The 2019 CFL Most Outstanding Player, four-time All-CFL selection and six-time Divisional All-CFL selection finished his Tiger-Cats career with more than 6,200 receiving yards, 48 receiving touchdowns, 6,975 return yards and eight return touchdowns. A fan favourite throughout his time in Hamilton, Banks is widely regarded as one of the greatest return specialists and playmakers in CFL history.

"Brandon Banks is one of the greatest players ever to wear a Tiger-Cats uniform and one of the most exciting players the CFL has ever seen," said Scott Mitchell, President and Chief Executive Officer of Hamilton Sports Group. "His accomplishments on the field speak for themselves, but what made Brandon truly special was the connection he built with our fans and our community. Hamilton became his home, and we are thrilled that he will retire as a proud member of the Tiger-Cats while being recognized with the highest honour in Canadian football."

Banks enjoyed one of the most memorable seasons in franchise history in 2019, recording 112 receptions for 1,550 yards and 13 touchdowns en route to being named the CFL's Most Outstanding Player. His game-breaking ability helped lead the Tiger-Cats to multiple playoff appearances and four Grey Cup appearances during his tenure with the club.

After arriving in Hamilton in 2013, Banks became synonymous with the Tiger-Cats and the city itself. His decision to sign a one-day contract and retire with the organization reflects the lasting bond he built with Hamilton, a city he calls home.

The Tiger-Cats will celebrate Banks and his Hall of Fame induction throughout the club's September 18 home game at Hamilton Stadium. Additional details regarding the evening will be announced in the coming weeks. Tickets are available now at Ticats.ca and Ticketmaster.ca.







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