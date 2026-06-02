Tiger-Cats Home Opener to Mark Debut of The Porter Hangar

Published on June 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats News Release







HAMILTON, Ont. - Hamilton Sports Group and Porter Airlines today announced The Porter Hangar will officially open for the Hamilton Tiger-Cats season opener on Thursday, June 4, marking the completion of a major fan experience enhancement at Hamilton Stadium for the 2026 season.

Located in the stadium's north end zone, The Porter Hangar is a new two-level hospitality space designed to give fans a new way to experience Tiger-Cats football through close-proximity sightlines, weather-protected comfort and a social atmosphere close to the field.

First announced in February, the $1 million project represents a significant investment into the fan experience at Hamilton Stadium and was developed in partnership with Porter Airlines as part of the organizations' shared commitment to hospitality and live entertainment.

"The opening of the Porter Hangar marks a new chapter in Hamilton as we continue to enhance the live viewing experience and deliver new ways for fans to cheer on the Ticats," said Gerry Fonzo, Vice President of Stadium Operations, Hamilton Sports Group. "From the social atmosphere to the immersive energy in the north end zone, this space was designed as a fresh way to enjoy Tiger-Cats gamedays at Hamilton Stadium."

Inspired by Porter Airlines' elevated approach to hospitality and service, The Porter Hangar blends comfort, convenience and close-to-the-action energy in one of the stadium's most unique viewing environments.

"The Porter Hangar reflects our "elevated economy" service philosophy. Just as we emphasize genuine hospitality and care onboard our flights, The Porter Hangar brings this experience to the stadium, blending comfort, convenience and connection. It's about creating something memorable that is still accessible, much like our flights," said Edmond Eldebs, Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Porter Airlines. "This is another representation of Porter's commitment to Hamilton, where people can fly to 13 destinations across Canada, the U.S., Mexico and the Caribbean from their local airport."

Fans attending the Tiger-Cats home opener presented by FirstOntario Credit Union on June 4 will officially be the first to experience The Porter Hangar.

For more information and available ticket options, visit ticats.ca/porterhangar/







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