Elks Add National Defensive Back Tyshon Blackburn

Published on June 2, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added National defensive back Tyshon Blackburn to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Blackburn (6'2, 203) joins the Elks after spending the previous two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. The Calgary, AB native was drafted by The Boatmen in the third round (27th overall) in the 2024 CFL National Draft after four seasons (2019-2024) with the University of Alberta Golden Bears.

In his two seasons with the Argonauts, Blackburn suited up for 35 games, recording 25 total tackles and two interceptions - while also winning a Grey Cup in 2024. Prior to his pro career, he was named a First-team All-Canadian in 2021 while with the Golden Bears.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 2, 2026

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