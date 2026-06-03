Elks, Federated Co-Operatives Limited, Announce Community & Ticketing Partnership

Published on June 3, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







Edmonton, Alta. - Today, the Edmonton Elks Football Club is proud to announce an exciting new partnership, welcoming Co-op as a Proud Partner of the Club. Together, Federated Co-operatives Limited (FCL) and nine local Co-ops across north and central Alberta will be recognized as the Official Fuel Partner of the Edmonton Elks.

As part of this collaboration, Co-op is teaming up with the Green and Gold to offer the lowest-priced tickets available in the stadium. Beginning this year and all season long, Elks fans can purchase two tickets to any regular season home game for only $40. The tickets are available exclusively at participating Co-op gas bars in Edmonton and across north and central Alberta.

"Co-op is coming to Commonwealth," said Heather Ryan, CEO, FCL. "This season, Co-op is proud to be fuelling Elks Football and partnering with the Club to offer fans the most affordable tickets in the stadium to watch the Green and Gold."

With the partnership rooted in local investment and community values, Co-op will also own the naming rights to the Hometown Tour Community Program. In 2026, the program will now be known as the EE Hometown Tour - Fuelled by Co-op.

"We are very proud of our partnership with Co-op," Elks President and CEO Chris Morris said. "This relationship has grown in a meaningful way, with Federated Co-op bringing together nine Co-ops from across Northern Alberta. It's a strong reflection of our shared commitment to serving communities both in Edmonton and across rural parts of the province.

This partnership helps us stay connected to the fans who have supported this team for generations. It's also fitting that in this year's CFL Canadian Draft, we selected two players from Grande Prairie - young men who grew up in these same communities and very likely spent time in their local Co-op.

We're also excited that, for the first time, fans will be able to purchase 2026 tickets at Co-op gas bars across the region, making it easier to connect with our Club. We are grateful for Co-op's continued support and belief in what we are building together, not just for Edmonton but for all of central and Northern Alberta."

Alongside FCL, North Central Co-op, Cornerstone Co-op, New Horizon Co-op, Wetaskiwin Co-op, Wild Rose Co-op, Pembina West Co-op, Lakeland Co-op, Neerlandia Co-op and Vegreville Co-op will collectively form Co-op's representation of the agreement.

To purchase tickets, please visit participating local Co-op gas bars and join the Green and Gold, only at Co-op!







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