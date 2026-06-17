Elks Add a Pair of Offensive Linemen

Published on June 16, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Edmonton Elks News Release







EDMONTON - The Edmonton Elks have added National offensive lineman John Bosse and American offensive lineman Joe Cooper to the practice roster, the club announced Tuesday.

Bosse (6'4, 335) joins the Green and Gold after having suited up for 19 games over the last two seasons with the Toronto Argonauts. The offensive lineman made 11 starts for the Double Blue in 2025, and was a member of the team's 2024 Grey Cup winning squad.

The 25-year-old from Fort Myers, FL joined the Argos as a third-round pick (25th overall) in the 2024 CFL Canadian Draft out of the University of Calgary. As a member of the Dinos, Bosse won the 2019 Vanier Cup in the Alberta team's victory over the Montreal Carabins.

Cooper (6'7, 320) heads North after four seasons (2021-2025) playing at NCAA Division II school Slippery Rock University. The East Berlin, PA native was widely lauded for his play with The Rock, having earned three All-PSAC (Pennsylvania State Athletic Conference) honours from 2023 to 2025, 2025 Consensus All-American honours, and was a finalist for the Gene Upshaw award for Division II football's best lineman in 2025.

His play over 43 games (38 starts) with Slippery Rock also saw Cooper invited to the East-West Shrine Bowl in 2025.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 16, 2026

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